Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,114 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.