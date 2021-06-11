Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,130 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

