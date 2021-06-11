Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

