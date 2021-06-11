Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Guess’ worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 91,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

GES stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

