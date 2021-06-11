Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

