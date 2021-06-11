RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 4,000 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $890,161.48.

NYSE:RNG traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.56. 1,051,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.89. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,085.08 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

