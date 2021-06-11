RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $426.09.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $71,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,097,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,556 shares of company stock worth $11,764,839 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $268.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,072.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

