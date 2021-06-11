RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells $41,860.91 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RingCentral stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.56. 1,051,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.89. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,085.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

