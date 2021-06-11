RioDeFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.41 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

