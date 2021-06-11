Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $29.21 million and $840,934.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00040719 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000222 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

