Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $18,151.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rise has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005098 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065459 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,419,103 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

