Rivulet Capital LLC Sells 397,950 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rivulet Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 397,950 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 10.1% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rivulet Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Comcast worth $186,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 70.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. 269,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,864,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.69. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

