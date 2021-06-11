RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,980 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.