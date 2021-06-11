RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $63,106,000 after buying an additional 687,830 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

