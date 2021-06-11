RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Pure Cycle worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $336.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 88.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

