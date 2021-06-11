RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,505 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.