RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.