RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $165.46 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

