RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,362 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 288.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $123.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.