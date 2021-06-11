RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $176.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

