RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of First Western Financial worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Western Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Western Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.40 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $31.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.93.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

