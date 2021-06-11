RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 25,208 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,208 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,695 shares of company stock worth $1,729,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of TRHC opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

