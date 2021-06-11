RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KLA by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,516,000 after acquiring an additional 220,579 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,858,000 after acquiring an additional 101,769 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in KLA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KLA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.37. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

