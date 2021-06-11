RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Trading Down 0.2%

RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 141,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 681,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMGB. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $30,060,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $27,054,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $16,549,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $16,909,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $10,095,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

