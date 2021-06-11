Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,308 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $91.23 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

