Robert Moles Sells 4,500 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 288,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.65.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 118.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $6,631,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
About Heritage Commerce
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
