Robert W. Baird Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $240.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

