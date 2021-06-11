Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 52-Week High at $738.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 738 ($9.64) and last traded at GBX 710.32 ($9.28), with a volume of 30450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694 ($9.07).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £537.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 666.49.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

