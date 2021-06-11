& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 91,970 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05.

On Monday, June 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $95.15. 232,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,700. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

