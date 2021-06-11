Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 16,219 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $75.25 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

