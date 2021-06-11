Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,810 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Moderna by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Moderna by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,199,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,589 shares of company stock valued at $280,419,650 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

