Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,911 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $109.10 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

