Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,225 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2,750.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 167,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

