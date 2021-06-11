Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SAP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

