Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 167,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

