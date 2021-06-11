Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 240.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $35.82 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

