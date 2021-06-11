Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 375.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,628 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 173.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 59.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

