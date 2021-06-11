Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,843 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,463 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,928 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.66.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

