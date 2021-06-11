Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 359,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

