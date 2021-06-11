Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 12,347.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of HealthEquity worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $77.98 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.12.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.