Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,044,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,608 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,171,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.91.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.