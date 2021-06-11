Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 884.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,549 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 624.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 340,095 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,056.9% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,045 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 794.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 505,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 448,641 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,854,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,931 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,783.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 79,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

