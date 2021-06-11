Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,862 shares of company stock worth $3,255,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

