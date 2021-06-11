Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 584.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after buying an additional 2,391,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,131,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 740,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $27,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of AY opened at $37.44 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 110.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

