Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,956,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $346.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $216.75 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.19.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,201 shares of company stock worth $43,528,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

