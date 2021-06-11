Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.10 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Pool by 2,375.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $429.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $244.91 and a 12 month high of $449.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

