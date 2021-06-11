Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $239.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

