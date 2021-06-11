Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,878,000 after buying an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

