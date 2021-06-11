Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $386.73 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

