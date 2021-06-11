Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,514,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

